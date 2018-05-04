Cape Girardeau City Council would like to help form “citizen leadership” program

City Council members in Cape Girardeau are proposing a new program of citizen leadership to get the people of the city to work with the city government.

The Southeast Missourian reports the council said they want residents to be involved in advisory boards or run for council seats.

Mayor Bob Fox said he hoped that the city could conduct study sessions where council members talk about key issues in the city.

He said he hoped to have those televised.

The council wants to the public to attend meetings by the council more regularly.