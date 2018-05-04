Cape Girardeau County jury declares man sexually violent predator, Attorney General announces

A Cape Girardeau County jury took 30 minutes to find a sexually violent predator guilty on April 25.

60-year-old Larry Windeknecht is said to have decades of history committing sexual assault in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

In 1986, he stalked attempted to rape a 19 year old college student, and when on parole in 1995, he broke into the home of a 14 year old girl and sodomized her.

In 2009, he was arrested for attempting to have sex with a thirteen year old.

Once Windeknecht was eligible to be released to the community again, Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office petitioned to have him commited as a sexually violent predaotr.

Windeknecht will stay in a mental health facility until it’s decided it’s safe for him to return to the community.