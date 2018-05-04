Friday, May 4th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Hudson, Florida man is behind bars after deputies say he attacked two people with a sword because he was angry over socks.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Brandon McCray started arguing with people inside his home and accused several of them of stealing his socks. The report states McCray threatened the people in the home, saying he would be back and they would be sorry.

Deputies say McCray then left the home and returned with a ninja sword, which he used to injure two people. According to an arrest report, one woman, identified as the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, suffered a large and significant cut on her leg from the sword.

Deputies say McCray also swung the sword at a man’s head and neck. That victim suffered injuries to his hands and arms. The arrest report also states the man nearly lost several of his fingers. McCray is facing charges of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A hooded man wielding a knife stormed into a McDonald’s in London, England and stole a box of Monopoly vouchers.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect, who is wearing gloves and a mask over his face, rushing through the fast-food restaurant with what appears to be a kitchen knife.

He then lifts up the counter that separates the employees from the dining area, grabs the Monopoly box, and threatens a worker with the weapon before fleeing the store. Police just released the footage in hopes of finding the man in question.

Detective Constable Emma Brookes stated that police are seeking any information on the robbery and hope someone might recognize the suspect from his clothes or have overheard anyone talking about it.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say a man sent to state prison for bank robbery has robbed the same Cleveland bank branch the day after his release.

Federal prosecutors in Cleveland say 40-year-old Markiko Sonnie Lewis was indicted this week on a single count of bank robbery for robbing a Cleveland Key Bank branch on April 12th. Prosecutors say he took just over $1,000.

Lewis, of Maple Heights, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April 2016, including time already served, after pleading guilty to robbing the same bank branch in November 2015. He was released on April 11th.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida man interested in karate is alleged to have found an elusive and illegal target for his kicks: bird faces. Last week, the Orlando Sentinel reported that Rocco Joseph Mantella was arrested for “practicing karate” by kicking swans in the head at a park in downtown Orlando.

According to an Orange County (Fla.) arrest affidavit, Mantella was spotted by a few witnesses around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 26th, kicking a bunch of animals. Someone saw him kick one swan in the head and another in the butt while “practicing karate.”

His kicks were enough to knock one swan down, and a witness said he was kicking “as hard as possible.” Mantella also apparently targeted a small duck enjoying a morning nap. Mantella was charged with one count of cruelty to animals, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in Florida.