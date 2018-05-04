Man in Paducah arrested for assault amidst shooting investigation

Yesterday a man in Paducah was arrested on a first degree charge of assault.

33-year-old Arthur Reed is accused in the shooting of a man Monday.

The victim had managed to get himself to Baptist Health Paducah. Police arrived afterwards.

It’s reported Reed and the man did not know one another.

Police were looking for Reed because they believed he might have information on the shooting, but after their investigation, they charged him with the crime.

They’re still looking for a second man who they believe may have information on the crime.

They want to talk to 29 year old Victor Moore, who is 5 foot, ten and weighs 209 pounds.

If you have any information, call 270-444-8550.