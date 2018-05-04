New Regent on Southeast Missouri State University Board

A new regent has been added to the Board at Southeast Missouri State University.

Chief operations officer for the Clark-Fox Family Foundation Tina Klocke was appointed by the governor and has since been confirmed by the state senate.

She has a Bachelor degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University.

She had formerly served at Build-A-Bear workshop as chief financial officer. She has been respected for her work to make the company a leader in its field.

She’ll serve on the board until 2024.

She’ll replace Tom Meyer of Cape Girardeau. His term expired at the beginning of January.