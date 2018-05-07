Arts Council of Southeast Missouri receives grant

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau received $125,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits.

The program helps not-for-profit organizations raise private-sector contributions to fund approved community improvement projects.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri said in a news release they will utilize the tax credits to renovate the 2nd floor in to a Performing Arts Center which will include: multi-purpose performance space, gallery walls, restrooms, storage closet, dressing rooms, and a stage.