Crash between car and motorcycle in Scott County

There was a crash in Scott County Saturday between a car and a motorcycle.

It happened on Highway P at W in the city of Perkins.

Perkins rescue had to be paged and the highway patrol responded. Oran’s emergency team and Scott County’s fire department was also paged.

The crash was reported near to 5 o’clock that evening.

By 5:30, it was reported one person was being taken to the hospital for a leg injury.

No word on the current condition of that person.