Drug Court aims to provide alternative to jail time for offenders

The Southeast Missourian reports the Drug Court of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties is working help offenders by providing an alternative to jail time.

There were ten graduates from the court last Thursday.

There are reportedly 148 similar programs in the state. The programs serve 4800 people in the state.

The programs are intended to be for non-violent drug offenders. Offenders are referred to the program by a judge, if they are accepted to the program, they’re put on five years probation.

The participant is placed on a regimen of therapy sessions, drug testing, case-manager meetings and 12-step meetings.