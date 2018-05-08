Governor Greitens makes two Boards and Commissions appointments from southeast Missouri

In a recent round of board and commission appointments, Governor Greitens selected two people from southeast Missouri.

Trina Hollomon, of Caruthersville, was appointed as the Pemiscot County Public Administrator.

Hollomon is the Resource Center Manager for the Missouri Family Support Division, where she has worked for more than 25 years. She serves as a board member of the Caruthersville Parks & Recreation Board of Directors and the Caruthersville Country Club Board of Directors. She will begin serving as the Pemiscot County Public Administrator on June 1.

Crissy Mayberry, of Millersville, was appointed to the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board.

Mayberry is the Executive Director of Hope for One More, a non-profit children’s home that provides emergency shelter for foster children in Cape Girardeau and surrounding counties. She serves as a STARS Panel Advisory Member, as Chairman of the Children’s Coalition, and as Chairman of the Southeast Regional Foster Care and Adoption Board.