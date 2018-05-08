Marquand Man Arrested For Enticement Of A Child

A Marquand man was arrested last Friday for the enticement of a child.

47-year-old George McCain is accused of communicating in a sexual nature with a child over the internet.

Police found him last Friday in Fredericktown where McCain had been traveling to meet the child.

McCain was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged

McCain with one count of enticement of a child. Bond was set at $75,000.

Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensic Investigative Unit were responsible for the investigation and arrest.