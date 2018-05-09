Cape Girardeau residents get calls from people claiming to be from IRS

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says some residents are getting hostile calls from people claiming to be the IRS.

Some of the callers have even threatened to have the listener arrested if they don’t cooperate.

The police department recommends you don’t give the callers any information and hang up on them.

They also recommend monitoring your credit report for charges you didn’t make.

If you believe you owe tax, they say to call the IRS at 800-829-1040.