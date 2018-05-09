New assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School

Basketball coach and physical education teacher Drew Church at Cape Girardeau Central High School has been named the assistant principal at the school.

The school’s board of education made the appointment which will go into effect on the first of July.

In August 2006 he decided to join the Cape Central Tigers as a physical education instructor, department chair, and a basketball coach. Church graduated from University of Evansville with a degree in Physical Education.

He then went on to complete his masters in Secondary Administration and Supervision from Southeast Missouri State University.