Two women charged with making bomb threats to Cape Girardeau businesses

A woman from Cape Girardeau and a woman from Jackson are charged with making multiple bomb threats.

20 year old Hannah Means and 21 year old Chelsea Cobb were arrested for making threats to the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supecenter and Cape West Laundry.

One threat was made April 21st, and the other was made Saturday.

It’s a Class D Felony, and each of their bonds is set at $25,000.

The Cape Girardeau Secret Service, St. Louis Field Offices and the Cape Girardeau police department investigated, collecting witness statements and electronic evidence.