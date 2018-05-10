Attempted kidnapper still on the loose in Carbondale

A man accused of trying to abduct a teenage girl is still at large in Carbondale.

The attempted kidnapping happened yesterday morning.

It reportedly happened near to the girl’s home close to 8 o’clock.

It happened near the Fields Apartment Complex.

The man reportedly called out to the girl, and ran and grabbed her by the waist when she didn’t respond.

She was able to get away after fighting off the attacker.

He’s been described as being in his mid-40’s with blond hair and a scruffy bear, green eyes, and a Southern accent.