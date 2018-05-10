John Blakely of Sikeston Department of Public Safety resigns following ruling on David Robinson case

An investigator in the case of David Robinson who was charged with murder has resigned.

John Blakely issued his resignation from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, and it was announced by the department yesterday.

The Southeast Missourian reports Blakely will be getting a standard payout for his accrued leave time.

Last week the state Supreme Court ruled David Robinson’s constitutional rights had been violated. He was ordered to be released from prison in 30 days.

The Court said that the prosecution allowed a witness they knew to be lying to testify against Robinson. Jason Richison falsely claimed he was Robinson’s cellmate and that he’d heard him confess to killing Sheila Box.

Blakely has been accused of not investigating some suspects and intimidating two witnesses.