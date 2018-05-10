Judge rules Greitens’ mistress’ name may be used in court

ST. LOUIS (AP) –

A St. Louis judge has ruled that the woman involved in an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens can be referred to by her name in court.

Judge Rex Burlison issued the ruling during a hearing Wednesday, a day before jury selection begins in Greitens’ felony invasion of privacy case. He’s accused of taking a partially nude and unauthorized photo of the woman during an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

Until now, the woman has been referred to only by her initials in court and in court filings. Prosecutors sought to refer to her as the “victim.” Defense attorney Jim Bennett told Burlison that term is prejudicial.

Burlison, noting the woman never filed a police report, agreed with Bennett’s request to allow her to be referred to by name. Her ex-husband, whose name also has not previously been used, also can be referred to by name.