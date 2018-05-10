Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

This Saturday, letter carriers will be working to Stamp Out Hunger.

In 2017, 20,350 pounds of food was received locally through Stamp Out Hunger.

It’s a one day food drive helps the reportedly growing number of community members that do not have food on the table.

To help Stamp Out Hunger this year, you can leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, like canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal, next to your mailbox prior to 8 a.m. on May 12. Isle Casino Cape Girardeau provided bags to many residents in Southeast Missouri.

For more information about the annual Stamp Out Hunger effort in Southeast Missouri, ask your letter carrier, contact your local post office, or visit http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us/.