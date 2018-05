A trooper uncovered heroin in the car of a St. Louis woman on January 19.

26-year-old Danielle Siller was found to have the drug during a traffic stop in Butler County.

Siller confessed to travelling to Texas with an accomplice to get heroin so she could later sell it in St. Louis.

She could face up to 20 years behind bars with a million dollar fine.

She’ll be sentenced on August 7th.