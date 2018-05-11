Cape County Commission chooses two design-build teams to propose new justice center

The Cape County Commission has decided on two design-build teams to give their proposals for a new justice center.

The Southeast Missourian reports one of the two teams are made of architectural firm Treanor HL and Penzel Construction of Jackson, the other being made of River City Construction of Benton, Illinois and HOK architectural firm in St. Louis.

They’re hoping to decide on one of the proposals by September and begin construction later this year.

Work will be done on the project at the beginning of 2020.