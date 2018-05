The Marriott Courtyard hotel that’s under work in Cape Girardeau is close to finished, and it’s expected to be done this summer.

The Southeast Missourian reports that a group toured the building yesterday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The H-H Building is one of the two buildings being converted into the Marriott hotel.

There will be 91 guest rooms and a conference room. It’ll be opening by the end of summer.