Southeast Board of Regents to consider tuition and reorganization, hear from new Student Government officers
Southeast’s Board of regents will be considering tuition and fee schedules and special course fees for the university’s fall semester this morning at 9 am at Academic Hall.
They’ll be taking a look at a major reorganization for academic departments to help with budgeting.
They’ll consider possible new programs, including a Master of Science in cybersecurity and a Bachelor of Arts with a major in writing. They also will discuss possible changes to the Bachelor of Arts in English.
Tina Klocke, a new regent, and Luke LeGrand, a new student regent, will be sworn in at the opening.
There will also be reports from the newly elected officers in Student Government.