Teacher in Sikeston arrested for sexual encounter with student

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety began an investigation into a reported sexual encounter between a teacher and a student after Sikeston R-6 School District administrators reported their concerns.

The Department and the Missouri Children’s Division investigated the allegations jointly.

A warrant was issued and arrest was made Wednesday.

47-year-old Greg Heuring of Benton was charged with two counts of sexual contact with a student and fourth degree assault.

He has posted the $25,000 bond.