Wappapello angler sticks state-record yellow bullhead while bowfishing

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. –

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports Michael Williams of Wappapello became the most recent record-breaking angler in Missouri when he stuck a yellow bullhead on Duck Creek in Bollinger County. The new “alternative method” record fish caught by Williams on April 23 weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces with a length of 14.75 inches. Williams’ recent catch broke the previous state-record of a 1-pound, 1-ounce caught in 1993.

“2018 is off to a great start!” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said. “This is the fourth state record we’ve had this year and I’m sure it won’t be the last with this great weather we’ve been having.”

MDC staff verified the yellow bullhead’s weight by it weighing on a certified scale in Puxico.

“Bullheads are a short, chubby catfish that seldom get bigger than 18 inches. They are nongame fish that are commonly used for bait,” Branson said.

Learn more about yellow bullhead on MDC’s website at https://bit.ly/2G3lqFr.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl. For more information on state-record fish, visit the MDC website at http://on.mo.gov/2efq1vl.