Monday, May 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Iowa Man says that his dog named Balew, a pit bull-Labrador mix, shot him while they were roughhousing inside of his home.

51-year-old Richard Remme of Fort Dodge told police he was playing with Balew on the couch and tossed the dog off his lap. He says when the dog bounced back up he must have disabled the safety on the gun in his belly band and stepped on the trigger.

The gun fired, striking one of Remme’s legs. He was treated at a hospital and released later that day. Remme told The Messenger newspaper that Balew is a “big wuss” and laid down beside him and cried because he thought he had done something wrong.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities said that a naked man wreaked havoc at a Florida airport this past Friday when he claimed a bomb was going to detonate.

Police explained that 25-year-old John Greenwood had entered an under-construction restroom at Daytona Beach International Airport and slipped a bag into a hole he made in the sheetrock just after 10:00 a.m.

Greenwood was in the buff when he came out of the bathroom and climbed onto the baggage carousel, claiming that “a bomb was about to go off.” Released police body-camera footage shows the moments cops initially encountered a naked Greenwood who was tasered after he didn’t comply with officers’ commands.

Greenwood was arrested and hit with a slew of charges, including: burglary, false report concerning planting a bomb explosive device or weapon of mass destruction, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Fifty-year-old Chaffie Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bigamy after it was discovered that he was married to two women at the same time.

Brown’s wife of 25 years complained to the Sheriff’s Office after she found paperwork with her husband’s name and another’s woman’s name on it. He told his first wife he needed to buy a house in Baton Rouge because he frequently worked long hours there.

But his first wife became suspicious when she found car insurance documents indicating that Brown had added his second wife to a policy on a car he shared with his first wife.

Brown’s first wife, whom he married in 1993, lives in Laplace, just 56 miles to the southeast of his second wife, who lives in Baton Rouge. So, for five years neither of the women, nor the local authorities, knew about Brown’s alleged double life.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities say a Phoenix woman accused of sending a pornographic photo to a 14-year-old boy and of attempting to lure him into meeting her for sex is believed to have begun communicating with him while playing Xbox video games.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday that a Maricopa County sheriff’s office investigation resulted in 33-year-old Lisa Corn indictment on Wednesday. She was charged with 24 felony counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and other crimes.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators believe Corn began communicating with the boy while they were playing Xbox video games and then sent him photos, emails, and text messages.