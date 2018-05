The principal at Alma Schrader Elementary School will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Dr. Ruth Ann Orr has been in the role since the 2002-2003 school year.

She was surprised last Thursday when school staff held a surprise ceremony honoring her.

Here’s assistant principal Julia Unnerstall.

It was followed by the unveiling of the Alma Schrader History Wall, which honors the four past principals.