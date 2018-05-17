Man dies in Bollinger County in semi-truck and pickup crash

A man died in yesterday morning in Bollinger County crash involving a semi-truck and a pickup.

The crash happened on Highway C at 5:30 that morning.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Jacob Bates of Puxico.

It’s believe Bates drove into the oncoming lane and had a head on collision with 49-year-old driver Dean Barry’s truck.

Barry, an International Straight Truck, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment to his moderate injuries.

22-year-old Devin Austin of Jackson was a passenger and was also hospitalized with minor injuries.