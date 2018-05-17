Missouri Lawmakers say New I-70 Interchange at Warrenton Highlights MODOT Funding Issues 5/17

A state lawmaker who served on the 21st century Missouri transportation system task force is frustrated that residents in fast-growing Warrenton had to approve two tax increases to fund a new I-70 interchange. Kansas City Democrat Greg Razer addressed the issue with High Hill Republican Bart Korman on the House floor on Wednesday:

Warrenton is located in Korman’s district. Korman says the Missouri Department of Transportation has eliminated that matching program, because of funding issues. Task force chairman Kevin Corlew says ten-cent gasoline and 12-cent diesel tax increases would raise about 430-million dollars annually for transportation.