Mizzou political scientist says Greitens’ impeachment may not be a done deal

The Missouri Legislature will enter an unprecedented phase on Friday evening – a special session to consider if impeachment proceedings should be launched against Governor Greitens. Mizzou political scientist Peverill Squire says he does not think impeachment would necessarily be a done deal.

If a special committee investigating the governor chooses to begin the impeachment process, the Missouri House would need 82 votes in favor of impeaching Greitens to continue the process in the Senate.