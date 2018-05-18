“Border to Border” to promote highway safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is spearheading Border to Border, a one-day national seat belt awareness kickoff event coordinated by participating state highway safety offices.

It involves the joint work of local law enforcement offices.

It’s coming up this Monday, which will be the start of the Click It or Ticket Week. The promotion will run through June 3.

The B2B kickoff will include a four-hour enforcement crackdown from 4–8 p.m. on May 21. The focus of B2B is on the nighttime hours, during which seat belt use is at its lowest.