Cape Girardeau city council can’t afford suggested pay raise to employees

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau’s operating revenue is thought to be more than $72 million in 2019.

However, the city will not be able to afford an increase to pay for their employees.

This comes after their special study session held yesterday.

It was believed a 1 percent increase that councilmembers talked about would cost around $190,000 a year.

They’ll be holding a study session on July 1 to talk about the proposed budget.