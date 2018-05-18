Friday, May 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

It was reported that last weekend a Florida man was arrested during the PGA tour event “The Players Championship” after he drunkenly slapped a random kid.

25-year-old Connor Austgen has been charged with two counts of child neglect (battery). According to deputies, Austgen was drunk at the “Wine and Dine on 9” area, which is next to the ninth hole.

The police report said Austgen approached a pair of 13-year-old kids and insulted them. Austgen reportedly pushed one of the kids and slapped another. Austgen walked away when adults approached but deputies quickly located him.

According to jail records, Austgen bonded out Saturday after spending the night at the St. Johns County Jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida woman is accused of pulling a gun on another shopper outside of a supermarket after an argument that began in the checkout line.

36-year-old Jessica Mock was reportedly in a checkout line at a Publix grocery store but left the line briefly for a forgotten item, returning to find a woman had gotten ahead of the cart she left in line.

The sheriff’s statement says the two argued and the other woman changed lines. After the argument, the victim was returning her cart outside the Tallahassee area supermarket when authorities say Mock pointed a handgun at her.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office charged Mock with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say a Maryland man who used the name “VenomMan20” on YouTube has pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal possession of venomous snakes after a search of his home turned up six rattlesnakes.

29-year-old Brandon Joseph Boyles had worked at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo in Thurmont. He took five venomous snakes along with three alligators and a crocodile, which he owned, when he left in September 2017. However, Boyles didn’t have a permit to keep them in his house.

He was prohibited from owning dangerous animals in Maryland and is now required to perform twenty hours of community service. Police say the crocodile, alligators, and rattlesnakes were transferred to the Maryland Reptile Conservation Center in Montgomery County.