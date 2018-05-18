Gun theft under investigation in New Madrid

The New Madrid police department’s looking into the theft of guns from a store there.

The store is located on the 300 block of Main Street.

It was believed to have been burglarized early Sunday morning when somebody forced their way through the front day.

Thieves took two rifles and three hand guns, altogether estimated to be worth $10,000.

Police have uncovered information and identified some persons of interest. They are working with other law enforcement agencies as their investigation continues.