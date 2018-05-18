MO Legislature passes bill that would bar companies from labeling fake meat as the real deal

The Missouri Legislature has endorsed a massive agriculture bill that would include putting restrictions on the way imitation meat products can be marketed. During House debate today, Olivette Democrat Tracy McCreery and Martinsburg Republican Jay Houghton had a lengthy exchange about making manufacturers use different labeling if their meat does not come from a cow, turkey, chicken or another animal with two or four feet.

If signed into law by the governor, the legislation would make Missouri the first state in the nation to take the move.