Senate passes bill to place new requirements on public sector unions
The Missouri Senate passed a bill yesterday that would require public sector unions to hold recertification elections every three years. Democratic Senator Jake Hummel of St. Louis thinks the measure would unfairly push unions out of public sector workplaces.
Republicans, who mostly supported the measure, said it would make public sector unions more accountable to the employees. The bill now goes to the House where a different version of it was already approved.