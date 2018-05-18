Special legislative session on Greitens today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is shifting from a St. Louis courtroom to a Capitol committee room.

A special legislative session devoted to allegations against the Republican governor is scheduled to begin Friday evening. The key question during the 30-day session will be whether to impeach Greitens in an effort to oust him from office.

A St. Louis prosecutor dropped a felony charge earlier this week accusing Greitens of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

Allegations of sexual misconduct are likely to be revived during the special session. Lawmakers also will be looking into whether Greitens misused a charity donor list for political fundraising and committed other campaign finance violations.

Attorneys for the governor want the right to question witnesses during legislative proceedings.