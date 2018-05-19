Trading Post – May 19
Tree trimming – ph # 573-979-0272
————-
Arctic Cat 4-wheeler – w/loading ramps – $3,500 – ph #: 573-225-1870
————-
Mandolin w/case
Buying: 2 – 14 inch tires – ph #: 573-238-5755
————-
6 dozen pint jars – $4 per dozen – ph #: 204-4116
————-
‘09 Chevy Tahoe – 4WD – $13,500 – ph #: 768-5866
————-
‘99 Mercury Sable – $1,500 – ph #: 450-5373
————-
6 week old male Beagle puppy – $100 – ph #: 722-3729
————-
Buying: parts for ‘94 Y-J Jeep Wrangler – ph #: 573-587-2480
————-
3M mark remover
Wooden headboard
Weed eater
Nails – ph #: 204-3914
————-
Toros 9mm pistol – $200 – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Used mowers
Lawn cart
Buying: 6 volt car horn – ph #: 837-9005
————-
‘92 ski boat – $4,200 – ph #: 450-2812
————-
10 inch Delta table saw – $95
Washer & dryer – $100 each – ph #: 334-1757
————-
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Pair of tickets to Narvel Felts – June 2nd in Poplar Bluff – $30 – ph #: 573-986-8775
————-
Drum equipment
Peavey practice amp
Buying: CB radios – ph #: 573-334-6543