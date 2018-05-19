Trading Post – May 19

Tree trimming  – ph # 573-979-0272

Arctic Cat 4-wheeler – w/loading ramps – $3,500 – ph #: 573-225-1870

Mandolin w/case

Buying:  2 – 14 inch tires – ph #: 573-238-5755

6 dozen pint jars – $4 per dozen – ph #: 204-4116

‘09 Chevy Tahoe – 4WD – $13,500 – ph #: 768-5866

‘99 Mercury Sable – $1,500 – ph #: 450-5373

6 week old male Beagle puppy – $100 – ph #: 722-3729

Buying:  parts for ‘94 Y-J Jeep Wrangler – ph #: 573-587-2480

3M mark remover

Wooden headboard

Weed eater

Nails – ph #: 204-3914

Toros 9mm pistol – $200 – ph #: 987-7755

Used mowers

Lawn cart

Buying: 6 volt car horn – ph #: 837-9005

‘92 ski boat – $4,200 – ph #: 450-2812

10 inch Delta table saw – $95

Washer & dryer – $100 each – ph #: 334-1757

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

Pair of tickets to Narvel Felts – June 2nd in Poplar Bluff – $30 – ph #: 573-986-8775

Drum equipment

Peavey practice amp

Buying: CB radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

