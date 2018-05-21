Holes have opened up in Jackson near road

The Southeast Missourian reports holes have opened up on East Main Street in Jackson.

City engineer Clint Brown has said that it’s necessary that a team of experts be brought in to investigate the problem.

The city first became aware of the holes a month ago, and they’ve been investigating whether they might be sinkholes or the result of erosion beneath the surface.

If approved by Jackson’s board of aldermen, the city could hire Geotechnoology Incorporated in St Louis. They would use radar to study the holes, some of which are 16 feet deep.