Water access returned to Southern Illinois

Water distribution was in progress southern Illinois Friday, and water’s available again in most areas since the Rend Lake Water Inter-City Water Treatment Plant became operational following 35 hours without it.

Friday it was reported it would take about a day for tanks and lines to be refilled.

The Water treatment plant ruptured last week.

As of Friday, Carterville, Johnson City, and Williamson County all had water distribution efforts in place.

It’s said to have affected 160,000 people in 60 communities. Illinois’ Governor Bruce Rauner visited the area to meet with local authorities.