Jackson Board of Aldermen discuss rezoning and water-main replacement

Jackson’s Board of Aldermen passed rezoning requests and measures on other city projects.

The Southeast Missourian reports the August 2015 water-main replacement project will continue as voted in.

Other water-main replacement projects are going to be finished by Jokest Inc, a company in Ste. Genevieve.

The Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope St. have been rezoned as a central business district instead of a residential and general district.

The Board also accepted the wastewater utility rate study that had been performed by Horner and Shifrin.