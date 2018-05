A Sikeston man was sentenced to 87 months in prison yesterday for possessing stolen firearms.

21 year old Marquan Green had to pay restitution of $6,366.88 as well.

On February 20, Green admitted to breaking into the Re-Armms firearms business in Sikeston on March 13th of last year.

He stole 12 of the store’s guns.

The city’s Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.