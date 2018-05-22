Steele man sentenced for involvement in robbery

A man from the city of Steele has been sentenced to 200 months in prison.

This came with a count of brandishing a firearm dealing with a crime and another count of interference with commerce.

40 year old Ryan Sandson admitted to making plans with Anthony Jackson to rob the Caruthersville Casey’s General Store on September 21st of 2016.

He made his plea February 13.

Sandson used a gun and was going to be the getaway driver.

After Jackson went into the store, threatened the clerk and took $800, he returned outside, only to realize Sandson was nowhere to be found.

Jackson left the area, but was arrest the next day.

Sandson was arrested in a parking lot nearby, apparently waiting for Jackson.

He’d previously been convicted of Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery, and Burglary.