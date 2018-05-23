Development group hopes to buy Esquire and Broadway theaters for renovation

A development group is working to purchase a couple of Cape Girardeau’s theaters.

The application was submitted TAG Development and Cape Theaters LLC, and is headed by Cara Naeger from Bloomsdale.

Last month Naegar had proposed renovating Esquire Theater as a concert venue for bands in the area, which was followed by the city council’s vote for tax-increment financing proposals.

The council will meet tomorrow to review the application and discuss whether to grant the tax increment financing.

The second building Naegar hopes to buy is the Broadway Theater, which closed in 1997. If it’s going to be renovated, tax increment financing will have to be sought later.