Hutson’s Fine Furniture to reopen next month

The Southeast Missourian reports Hutson’s Fine Furniture is going to reopen on Main Street in Cape Girardeau next month.

It will be joining with Art Van Furniture in a partnership that’s been in the works for a year and half.

It’ll be opening up the new store on June 23.

Owner Chris Hutson said he was excited to be co-branded with one of the top Midwest furniture companies.

He also said the store will be able to offer better prices on their furniture thanks to the partnership.