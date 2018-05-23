St. Francis Friends Gala raises $320,000

In March, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation held their annual Friends Gala, garnering donations and pledges which now total more than $320,000.

Almost 400 attendees turned out for the third annual event, held at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, and with an initial fundraising goal of $200,000, the event proved to be even more successful than anticipated. The funds raised will finance three of the Saint Francis Foundation’s programs, the CardiacCare fund, the CancerCare fund and the GoNoodle Children’s fund.

The Friends’ CardiacCare funds provide essential help to patients facing cardiac rehabilitation by covering costs for necessary services and equipment that patients may otherwise be unable to afford. The CancerCare helps patients pay for a wide variety of needs, including nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging, depending on patients’ situation.