Missouri Public Safety Director recognized in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports the Missouri Public Safety director Drew Juden was recognized yesterday for his service in law enforcement.

A ceremony was held in Cape Girardeau with police officers and sheriff’s departments from the area.

Juden was given the Roger Fields Award of Excellence by Cape Girardeau County sheriff John Jordan.

Juden is the former director for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

The recognition came from the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. It honors the 49 officers from the area who have died in the line of duty since 1875.