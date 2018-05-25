Robbery last night in Portageville Casey’s General Store; shots fired

There was a robbery in a Casey’s General Store in Portageville last night.

It happened in the 10 o’clock hour.

Shots were fired inside of the store.

It’s reported that the suspect, who was described as a black man wearing a ski mask, ran from the scene.

The State Highway patrol and other agencies were called to the scene.

He was armed during his escape, and was last seen on Foster Street. Police are still looking for that man.

Police say he was about 6 feet tall, in his mid-30’s, with a stocky build and a mustache.

It’s not clear what he got away with from the store.