Trading Post – May 26
Mandolin w/case
Buying: tires
Buying: tractor tire – ph #: 573-238-5755
————-
Buying: swing set – ph #: 667-5345
————-
Whirlpool refrigerator/freezer – $125 – ph #: 335-0093
————-
Four 16 in. wheels for Ford Ranger – $50 for all – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Buying: 14 in tires – ph #: 620-3572
————-
Drum equipment
Road case – $120
Peavey practice amp – $90
Buying; CB radios – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Foosball table – $200
Beginners drum set – $175 – ph #: 573-382-1711
————-
Wet saw – $150 – ph #: 576-0030
————-
Two Lawn Boy mowers – $125 each
250 ft. house wiring – $100
Milwaukee impact gun – $125 – ph #: 573-587-1341
————-
Moving Sale – 818 Perry – Cape