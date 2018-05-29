Jackson continues water-main work amidst changes in expense

The city of Jackson is continuing to work on a couple of water-mains.

The Southeast Missourian reports in 2015, voters supported an $11.5 million bond issue to replace insufficiently sized water mains.

They’ll be increased from two and four inches to six and eight inches.

This work is done to improve water services as Jackson’s population grows.

There was an added expense due to an issue in the main under Pepper Alley.

Lead contractor Horner and Shifrin said there were six streets that costed less because of field changes orders at the amount of $71,000.