New VA Clinic to in Springfield

The 17-thousand veterans in southwest Missouri’s Greene County and surrounding areas will no longer have to drive to Arkansas to visit a dentist, once a new VA clinic opens in Springfield this fall. Veteran DeWayne Hamilton tells Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 he’s looking forward to the close proximity of the new clinic:

KOLR-10 reports the 68-thousand square feet facility will be named the “VA Gene Taylor Outpatient Clinic.” Taylor represented southwest Missouri in Congress from 1973-1989. About 200 employees will staff the clinic, with many coming from the existing clinic in Mount Vernon.