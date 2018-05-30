Lt. Governor Mike Parson succeeds Greitens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Eric Greitens’ planned resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

Mike Parson will automatically rise from lieutenant governor to governor on Friday when Greitens steps down. Greitens had faced possibly being impeached by the state House over investigations of his political and personal life.

The 62-year-old Parson spent 12 years representing southwest Missouri in the Legislature, where he was a strong abortion opponent, supported the National Rifle Association and successfully pressed for a constitutional amendment benefiting farmers. He’s also a former Missouri sheriff.

The 44-year-old Greitens was a political novice when elected governor in 2016. He came into office criticizing “corrupt career politicians” and repeatedly clashed with fellow Republicans